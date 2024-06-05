Oakland police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 women

article

The Oakland Police Department is looking for a man they say is connected to two separate sexual assaults that happened last month.

On Wednesday, police released the photo of 31-year-old Santieago Pratt of Oakland. He is suspected of sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman on May 27, shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of 85th Avenue, according to OPD.

The following day, police said Pratt kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman on the 1700 block of 40th Avenue at around 6:15 a.m.

Police said, based on their preliminary investigation, both incidents appeared to be connected to the same individual. The police department's special victims section responded to both assaults.

Police have issued a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in locating Pratt.

The woman who was kidnapped was safely located. The investigation is ongoing.