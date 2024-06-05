Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 women

By KTVU staff
Updated  June 5, 2024 5:34pm PDT
Oakland
Photo of 31-year-old sexual assault suspect Santieago Pratt of Oakland. Photo courtesy OPD. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is looking for a man they say is connected to two separate sexual assaults that happened last month. 

On Wednesday, police released the photo of 31-year-old Santieago Pratt of Oakland. He is suspected of sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman on May 27, shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of 85th Avenue, according to OPD. 

The following day, police said Pratt kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 37-year-old woman on the 1700 block of 40th Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. 

Police said, based on their preliminary investigation, both incidents appeared to be connected to the same individual. The police department's special victims section responded to both assaults. 

Police have issued a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in locating Pratt. 

The woman who was kidnapped was safely located. The investigation is ongoing. 

