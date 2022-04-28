Oakland police seek help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

article

Oakland police are asking for the community's assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Authorities said Aniyah Nelson was last seen on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. She was wearing a dark green jacket with fur and white pants.

The teen's family said she was in good mental and physical condition.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.