Vehicle from fatal Oakland sideshow hit-and-run sought by police

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Oakland Police Department provided photos of a black Ford Mustang sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run at a sideshow on January 1, 2024.

Oakland police have released photos of a car wanted in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a young woman on a sidewalk on New Year's Day.

The Oakland Police Department shared images on Friday of a black Ford Mustang that authorities believe could be linked to the hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Antoinette Matthews of Stockton.

Matthews died on January 1 after being hit by a car performing doughnuts as part of a sideshow at the intersection of International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue around 12:45 a.m. The vehicle had jumped the curb during a sideshow, striking the victim who was on the sidewalk. The driver then fled, police said.

The police department has not confirmed whether the Mustang was the actual vehicle responsible for fatally striking Matthews, but said that it is being sought in connection with the case.

Oakland police are urging people with information on the case to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.