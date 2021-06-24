Oakland Promise students treated to Hamilton performance at graduation

Expand / Collapse search

By KTVU staff
Oakland Promise students treated to Hamilton during their virtual graduation.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students in Oakland's Promise program were treated to a Broadway performance during their virtual graduation ceremony.

On Wednesday night, students watched actor Julius Thomas III, best known for starring in the hit musical Hamilton. 

Oakland Promise provides financial and advisory help to Oakland youth to help them prepare for college.

Briana Lopez, the Oakland Promise leader, told the students that whatever they end up doing, they'll do great. 

Oakland Promise was created in 2016  to give access to higher education for every child in Oakland.