Oakland honors 'Mama C' as 'Mother of the Year'

The Brief Cassandra Lopez, aka Mama C, was honored by Oakland as "Mother of the Year." Her career included 40 years of service within the Oakland Public Schools. She co-founded one of the nation's early welfare rights organizations and helped grow the Mosswood Recreation Center.



For Mother’s Day, an Oakland woman received high honors for her lifelong commitment to her community and her family.

Honoring Mama C

Why you should care:

Cassandra Lopez, affectionately known to locals as "Mama C," was recognized by Oakland's Parks and Recreation on Saturday with the Mother of the Year award during a ceremony at the Morcom Rose Garden.

Lopez has been a fixture in Oakland for more than 50 years.

Her career included 40 years of service within the Oakland Public Schools. Beyond her professional work, she has been a dedicated activist, participating in the civil rights movement and co-founding one of the nation's early welfare rights organizations.

Even in her later years, Lopez remains active in local leadership, serving as the head of the Mosswood Recreation Center Advisory Council.

"I guess giving back to the community and just being... and over and beyond our family, to the larger family," Lopez said of the honor.

The event marked the 73rd annual Mother of the Year award ceremony hosted by the city.

Well-wishers take pictures of Cassandra Lopez, honored as "Mother of the Year." May 9, 2026