Oakland to rename street after Burmese woman killed by speeding driver

A woman who emigrated from Burma and who was killed after she was run over by a speeding car last year will have a street in Oakland renamed in her honor.

The Oakland City Council approved re-naming the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue to "Santa Maya Way," The Oaklandside first reported.

May came to Oakland last year in order to live with her daughter and family.

She was struck by by a black Mercedes as she was taking a daily walk before dinner with her daughter and granddaughter, just a few blocks from their home.

According to family members, witnesses said the suspect car appeared to be racing with another vehicle when it crashed into Maya.

The person who hit Maya was a teenager, who fled the scene but was later arrested by Oakland police investigators. The Oaklandside reported that he was charged with manslaughter.



