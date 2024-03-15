Oakland Roots, Soul soccer teams to play at Coliseum

The Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams will play at the Coliseum.

Oakland City Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan announced on Friday that the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority approved both the men's and women's soccer teams to play their 2025-2026 season home matches in the Coliseum Stadium.

"The Roots and Soul Soccer Team, a beacon of unity and passion, has captured the hearts of Oakland residents and soccer enthusiasts nationwide," Kaplan said in a statement. "Their commitment to community engagement, diversity, and excellence on the field aligns perfectly with the values that make Oakland a remarkable city."

Mayor Sheng Thao called the deal "great news for Oakland soccer fans."

"The Roots and Soul radiate Oakland pride in the community and every time they step on the pitch," Thao posted on social media. "They are a model franchise and the Town’s global ambassadors to the soccer world."

The teams, which have a partnership with KTVU, currently play at Cal State East Bay in Hayward.

The Roots have been eyeing the Coliseum site since last year.

The soccer teams are still planning to build a shared interim stadium in a space adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum on what’s known as the Malibu Lot for ten years.