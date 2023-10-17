'This stadium is for Oakland': Oakland Roots and Soul ask public for input on new soccer stadium design

article

In keeping with its mission to be a community-oriented and community-driven organization, the Oakland Roots and Soul Soccer Club (SC) on Tuesday called on fans to weigh in on its new stadium design plans.

The Roots and Soul planned to build a shared interim stadium in a space adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum on what’s known as the Malibu Lot.

SEE ALSO: 'Sell the team, dude': A’s pitcher Trevor May announces retirement then rips team owner John Fisher

The club released new renderings of the proposed soccer arena saying, "This stadium is for Oakland," and it launched a survey to collect feedback on the design.

The survey asked questions including important aspects and concerns fans had for a stadium, expectations for a game day experience, and whether fans would want to tailgate prior to a match.

Rendering of the main gate entry for the proposed stadium for Oakland Roots and Soul at the Malibu Lot near the Oakland Coliseum. (Oakland Roots and Soul SC)

"This survey represents the latest step in the club’s community engagement process ahead of the construction of Oakland’s first, dedicated pro soccer stadium for the 2025 USL [United Soccer League] Championship and USL Super League seasons," the Roots and Soul said.

Last month, the club announced the Oakland City Council and Alameda County Board of Supervisors authorized an exclusive negotiation agreement for a 10-year lease, under which the Roots and Soul SC would build and operate a stadium at the Malibu Lot.

Rendering of the south end stage area of the proposed interim stadium for the Oakland Roots and Soul at the Malibu Lot near the Oakland Coliseum. (Oakland Roots and Soul SC)

Club officials said the space met requirements, including having the capacity to host both the men's and women’s teams and said that in addition to the matches, the stadium would be used for other community oriented events.

Rendering of the block party concourse area of the Oakland Roots and Soul proposed stadium near the Oakland Coliseum. (Oakland Roots and Soul SC)

The invitation to weigh in on the design was the latest in the ongoing efforts by the club to adhere to a central tenet-- to exist as a purpose-driven sports organization, built for the community and working collaboratively for its enhancement.

SEE ALSO: Oakland Roots and Soul teams raising money to upgrade East Oakland soccer field

As part of that mission, over the summer, the Roots and Soul invited community members to invest and own a part of the team, using the slogan, "Our town. Your team."

The club also invited fans to become members of the Roots or Soul for next season, saying members will receive priority seating in the new stadium, set to open in 2025.

On Saturday, the Oakland Roots played its final game of the season, falling 1-2 to El Paso Locomotive FC, to finish in 10th place, missing the playoffs for the first time in its history.

(Alice Wertz)



