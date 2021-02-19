Oakland runs into problems launching new mental health crisis unit: report

Oakland is running into problems launching its new program designed to better respond to mental health crises.



Last year, the city set aside $1.8 million to send counselors and paramedics to help people with serious mental health issues, instead of police officers. The program is called the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO.

But the San Francisco Chronicle reports two community-based organizations that were expected to help provide staffing, have bowed out.

The city’s Department of Violence Prevention picked a contractor for the job, the Chronicle reports. And city staff picked the group with the highest score: Bay Area Community Services, a nonprofit that has served Oakland since 1953.

However, the council’s Public Safety Committee backed a different contender, the Hayward-based Alliance for Community Wellness.

The Chronicle reported that the decision came after several members of the public criticized Bay Area Community Services, or BACS, arguing that it lacks strong community ties.

"This is very disappointing to say the least," Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas wrote in a Feb. 18 email to city officials, announcing that the two groups — Bay Area Community Services and Alliance for Community Wellness, a.k.a. La Familia Counseling Service — had pulled their applications.

The program was originally set to begin last month and is currently on hold.

