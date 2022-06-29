Oakland school board to vote - again - on whether to reopen some closed schools

The Oakland Unified School District board is set to vote Wednesday on a resolution called "Community not Closures" to re-open some closed schools.

The parents and families at Parker Elementary brought the resolution to the school board earlier this month.

Whether the board will approve it - remains to be seen.

The same members of the board already voted twice earlier this year to close about 10 schools districtwide in the next two years.

Parker Elementary was one of them.

While the school was closed last month, a group of parents and community activists staged a sit-in at the school, which is still going on.

In this resolution before the board, the parents want the district to use a grant to keep Parker Elementary, Community Day School and the upper grades of La Escuelita open.

The resolution also calls on the district to roll back the closure of other schools - like Hillcrest Middle School, Grass ValleyElementary and Carl B. Munck Elementary

The group behind this resolution says they have a lot of community support: About 2,000 people wrote letters to the board, supporting the resolution.

Many of those supporters plan to be at that school board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at La Escuelita.