Oakland search for new police chief is on

In a city posting, Ralph Andersen and Associates, based in Rocklin near Sacramento, said the city is now accepting applications through March 30 for the post, which pays between $280,504 and $358,840 a year.

The last chief, Floyd Mitchell, left in December 2025, after observers noted he regularly complained about having to deal with the bureaucracy of federal oversight enacted more than 20 years ago because of past racial abuses by the department.

Mitchell now works for the city of Fremont, a city with no civilian oversight.

James Beere has been serving as acting chief since. Oakland has had 12 chiefs, or interim chiefs, since 2013.

After candidates are vetted, the Oakland Police Commission will forward a list of finalists to Mayor Barbara Lee for final consideration.

The job posting lists what a new Oakland police chief will face, including the fact that the person will report to the mayor and city administrator, and will be expected to work with the city council, the civilian-led police commission and its investigative arm, as well as the Office of Inspector General.

As the Oakland Police Department is still under federal oversight, the chief must also regularly attend court hearings in San Francisco and comply with orders from a federal monitor and US District Judge William Orrick.

Some of the firm's other clients include the San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles County and the city of Roseville, for example.

Interested candidates should apply by emailing a cover letter and comprehensive resume to apply@ralphandersen.com by March 30. References will not be contacted until mutual interest has been established. Confidential inquires can be directed to Chief Daniel Hahn (ret.) at (916) 630-4900 or email Daniel@ralphandersen.com.