Oakland man shot during burglary of marijuana dispensary

A man was shot early Sunday morning after several people broke into a marijuana dispensary in Oakland, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m., when a security company notified a man associated with the Oakanna dispensary that a group was breaking into the shop at 3238 Lakeshore Ave, according to the East Bay Times.

The 32-year-old man went to Oakanna after he was alerted and was shot in the foot by one of the robbers fleeing the shop, authorities said.

He was hospitalized, but he is expected to survive.

It remains unclear whether anything was taken from the shop.

No arrests have been announced.

This is the latest burglary of a marijuana dispensary in the East Bay involving roving caravans of thieves.

In February, surveillance video captured the moment a Lexus SUV rammed into Ivy Hill Cannabis, another dispensary in Oakland. The thieves got away with about $21,000 worth of product in that robbery.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the Oakanna case. Anyone with information can call police at 510-238-3426.