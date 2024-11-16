Oakland sees 3rd shooting homicide within 3-day period

Oakland police reported a deadly shooting that occurred Friday evening. This shooting marks the third homicide Oakland has seen within a three-day period.

On Saturday, authorities said a victim with gunshot wounds was found in the 1200 block of 86th Avenue Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Officials didn't name or describe the victim, and no suspects have been arrested.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oakland saw its first reported homicide since September after a person was found shot to death on 71st Avenue.

The following day, a person was shot a block away from Lake Merritt around 4:15 p.m.

That victim was taken to hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No suspects have been named nor any arrests announced in these shootings.

Before this week, Oakland's last homicide was reported in September after a man was shot during an annual alumni celebration at DeFremery Park.

The circumstances leading up to Friday's shooting remain unclear. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Videos and photos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.