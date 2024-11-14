Oakland shooting leaves victim in critical condition

article

A victim is in critical condition after a shooting in Oakland on Thursday, officials say.

Officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Madison Street at 13th Street at 4:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

There, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition. Details about the victim were not disclosed.

Police said this is an active investigation. There was no suspect or arrest information available.

This week, the City of Oakland saw its first homicide in more than one month. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of 71st Avenue.

This story is developing.