Oakland sees first homicide in over a month

Published  November 13, 2024 5:55pm PST
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating Oakland's first homicide since September after a shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 71st Avenue on Wednesday, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Paramedics soon arrived and declared the person dead.

Oakland saw no homicides in the month of October, according to Oakland's Assistant Police Chief James Beere.

Wednesday's shooting breaks that dry spell.

Police did not provide information about a possible suspect. It's unclear the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821. 

