Oakland shooting investigation blocks traffic on I-880, lanes reopen

Updated  June 20, 2024 6:02pm PDT
Police activity shuts down all lanes on SB I-880

All lanes are blocked and there is severe traffic southbound on Interstate 880 at Oak Street in Oakland due to police activity.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Southbound I-880 lanes near 16th Street are reopening following a temporary closure due to police investigating a shooting. 

Southbound lanes were blocked causing severe traffic near Oak Street due to police activity. Officers are investigating a shooting, though it's unclear if the shooting happened on the freeway.

CHP spokesman Adib Zeid confirmed with KTVU that the southbound I-880 lanes were closed to look for evidence of a shooting. 

The Oakland Police Department has a shooting victim on East 12th Street, though it has not been confirmed if the two are related.

Drivers should expect delays and try to use other routes as traffic resumes.