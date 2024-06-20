Oakland shooting investigation blocks traffic on I-880, lanes reopen
OAKLAND, Calif. - Southbound I-880 lanes near 16th Street are reopening following a temporary closure due to police investigating a shooting.
Southbound lanes were blocked causing severe traffic near Oak Street due to police activity. Officers are investigating a shooting, though it's unclear if the shooting happened on the freeway.
CHP spokesman Adib Zeid confirmed with KTVU that the southbound I-880 lanes were closed to look for evidence of a shooting.
The Oakland Police Department has a shooting victim on East 12th Street, though it has not been confirmed if the two are related.
Drivers should expect delays and try to use other routes as traffic resumes.