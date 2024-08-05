Expand / Collapse search

Oakland shooting sends several people to the hospital

Published  August 5, 2024 12:38pm PDT
Oakland
Mass shooting overnight at Oakland sideshow

A sideshow erupted in chaos after five people were injured in a mass shooting in Oakland overnight, police said. The shootings occurred around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said all of the victims were attending the sideshow.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said an investigation was underway into "multiple shootings" in a West Oakland neighborhood Monday morning.

Investigators said the shootings happened in the area of 8th and Center streets. 

They said "several victims were taken to the hospital by private transportation."

There's no word on the victims' conditions.

Police asked residents to avoid the area, as the investigation continued.

OPD tentatively planned a press conference on Monday afternoon to update the public on the shootings. 

Monday's shootings follow a violent weekend in the city, where five people were injured during a sideshow. 