Oakland shooting sends several people to the hospital

Oakland police said an investigation was underway into "multiple shootings" in a West Oakland neighborhood Monday morning.

Investigators said the shootings happened in the area of 8th and Center streets.

They said "several victims were taken to the hospital by private transportation."

There's no word on the victims' conditions.

SEE ALSO: Former OPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick strikes pedestrians in New Orleans: police

Police asked residents to avoid the area, as the investigation continued.

OPD tentatively planned a press conference on Monday afternoon to update the public on the shootings.

Monday's shootings follow a violent weekend in the city, where five people were injured during a sideshow.