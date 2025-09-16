Oakland shootings: One on BART train, another on freeway

article

Law enforcement officials in Oakland were kept busy Tuesday night with a pair of shootings. The first happened on BART, another happened on an on-ramp of Interstate 580.

Shooting on BART train

BART officials said they are investigating a shooting that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries on a northbound train as it approached the Fruitvale station at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was a 15-year-old. BART police said they are actively searching for a suspect and that the victim and the shooter "likely knew each other."

Police did not have a description of the shooting suspect. The identity of the victim or any further details were not immediately available.

The shooting caused delays on BART. The train where the shooting happened was taken out of service and moved to another location to be investigated.

Freeway shooting

The California Highway Patrol said they received a call about a shooting on the eastbound on-ramp of I-580 at Seminary Avenue at 8:40 p.m.

Police said the victim of the shooting was in a black Ford Fiesta and that a Gold Subaru Outback pulled alongside his vehicle and fired four rounds. One of the gunshots struck the hood of the victim's vehicle, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The victim pulled off the freeway at the 106th Avenue off-ramp and called CHP officials. CHP said the shooting is under investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.