Oakland sideshow ordinance clears public safety committee

A new ordinance targeting illegal sideshows made it through Oakland's Public Safety Committee Tuesday. Under the proposed legislation, sideshow organizers and facilitators would face imposing fines and potential jail time.

"It does not address spectators," Deputy City Administrator Joe DeVries. "It addresses those who are organizing and facilitating the sideshows. It’s a very focused enforcement action."

According to the ordinance, a person who violates the law would be found guilty of a misdemeanor and could face six months in county jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. City leaders said each violation would be deemed a distinct and separate offense.

The ordinance was originally introduced by District 5 Councilman, Noel Gallo. Past versions of the ordinance stalled due to language some city said unfairly targeted spectators.

"We took that out," Gallo told KTVU following Tuesday’s public safety meeting. "Some council members were concerned we might be going after people who were just passing through. This ordinance is similar to what San Jose is using."

The new language gives law enforcement a more targeted approach, but some residents said it doesn’t go far enough.

"This little flimsy thing you’re doing today about promoters is not solving the issue," one resident said. "Did you see the film of the man lying on the ground and unconscious. That was the crowd."

"The spectators are the enablers," said Carolyn Burgess. "Do you think these kids would show up and spin donuts if nobody was watching them, cheering them on, taking pictures, and making them famous social media? I don’t think so. I think they should be held responsible as well."

The ordinance still needs approval from city council. It will be discussed on May 16th.

You can read the proposed ordinance below.