Oakland speed cameras to start issuing fines: See the hotspots
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland’s 60-day grace period for speeding drivers ends this weekend— a shift from mailed warnings to citations.
The city launched its speed safety camera program Jan. 15, installing cameras at 18 high-injury hotspots. While these areas represent only 6% of Oakland’s streets, they account for 60% of the city’s severe and fatal wrecks.
Warning period data
During the first five weeks of the program, the cameras captured 140,000 speeding incidents involving drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted limit.
According to data released Friday, those 140,000 warnings were issued to about 74,000 unique license plates. While half of the vehicles were cited only once, 66% of all warnings went to drivers who were caught two or more times.
Violations peaked Wednesday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
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Locations with the most warnings
Local perspective:
The following speed camera locations had the most warnings:
- 73rd Avenue (Fresno to Krause, SB): 320 per day
- Broadway (27th to 28th St., NB): 296 per day
- Broadway (27th to 28th St., SB): 243 per day
- Hegenberger Road (Spencer to Hawley, SB): 225 per day
- 98th Avenue (Blake Drive to Gould St., SB): 221 per day
- 7th Street (Adeline to Linden St., WB): 200 per day
- West Grand Avenue (Chestnut to Linden St., WB): 198 per day
- Hegenberger Road (Spencer to Hawley, NB): 175 per day
- 98th Avenue (Blake Drive to Gould St., NB): 137 per day
- San Pablo Avenue (Athens Ave. to Sycamore St., SB): 131 per day
Fines and Penalties
Big picture view:
Starting Sunday, drivers caught by the cameras will face fines established by state law AB 645. Penalty amounts are determined by how much the driver exceeds the posted speed limit:
- 11–15 mph over: $50
- 16–25 mph over: $100
- 26+ mph over: $200
- Over 100 mph: $500
The Source: This story was written based on information and data from the City of Oakland.