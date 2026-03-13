Oakland speed cameras to start issuing fines: See the hotspots

Oakland’s 60-day grace period for speeding drivers ends this weekend— a shift from mailed warnings to citations.

The city launched its speed safety camera program Jan. 15, installing cameras at 18 high-injury hotspots. While these areas represent only 6% of Oakland’s streets, they account for 60% of the city’s severe and fatal wrecks.

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Warning period data

During the first five weeks of the program, the cameras captured 140,000 speeding incidents involving drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted limit.

According to data released Friday, those 140,000 warnings were issued to about 74,000 unique license plates. While half of the vehicles were cited only once, 66% of all warnings went to drivers who were caught two or more times.

Violations peaked Wednesday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

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Locations with the most warnings

Local perspective:

The following speed camera locations had the most warnings:

73rd Avenue (Fresno to Krause, SB): 320 per day

Broadway (27th to 28th St., NB): 296 per day

Broadway (27th to 28th St., SB): 243 per day

Hegenberger Road (Spencer to Hawley, SB): 225 per day

98th Avenue (Blake Drive to Gould St., SB): 221 per day

7th Street (Adeline to Linden St., WB): 200 per day

West Grand Avenue (Chestnut to Linden St., WB): 198 per day

Hegenberger Road (Spencer to Hawley, NB): 175 per day

98th Avenue (Blake Drive to Gould St., NB): 137 per day

San Pablo Avenue (Athens Ave. to Sycamore St., SB): 131 per day

Fines and Penalties

Big picture view:

Starting Sunday, drivers caught by the cameras will face fines established by state law AB 645. Penalty amounts are determined by how much the driver exceeds the posted speed limit:

11–15 mph over: $50

16–25 mph over: $100

26+ mph over: $200

Over 100 mph: $500