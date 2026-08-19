San Jose residents push back on new AI data centers during city 'listening session'

The Brief San Jose city officials hosted a community listening session to gather feedback as they draft new standards and regulations for future AI data center projects. Residents expressed significant concerns regarding the environmental impacts of data centers, including heavy power grid strain, water usage, and potential health risks. Multiple community groups called for an immediate moratorium on new data center construction while regulations are being developed.



San Jose city leaders heard directly from the public as they work to establish new guidelines for regulating future artificial intelligence data centers across the city.

City Seeks Community Input on Data Center Regulations

Mayor Matt Mahan opened the city's first community listening session at City Hall, emphasizing that public feedback will play a key role in shaping how and where future data center projects are developed.

"I want to be really clear, we are not here tonight to persuade you to be pro-data center," Mahan said during the meeting. "That’s why we’re holding these sessions, because community input helps guide what our priorities are, what our regulations are, what the rules of the road are in San Jose."

City officials are currently drafting a set of standards and best practices aimed at addressing data center development. While supporters note that data centers can generate local jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, attendees at the meeting voiced overwhelming skepticism.

Residents Raise Health and Environmental Concerns

Community members who spoke at the meeting overwhelmingly opposed expanding data center operations in San Jose, pointing to the heavy resources required to run the facilities.

Residents raised concerns over the strain data centers place on local power grids and water supplies, particularly during potential future droughts. Parents and community members also voiced fears regarding potential pollution and health risks to neighboring families.

"As a parent, I know Matt, you’re a parent, I would not want this near my kids with all the pollution risks and health risks that it’s going to give them," one attendee told the mayor.

Another resident pointed out the potential strain on local resources during dry conditions. "Just think about what’s going to happen when we get the drought of the century and we get years of no rain, or very low rain even," the resident said. "What’s going to happen to San Jose?"

Calls for a Construction Moratorium

San Jose is already home to around 20 operating data centers, with another 11 facilities either under consideration or navigating the city's construction approval process.

In response to the growing number of proposals, local community groups and residents called on city leaders to enact an immediate moratorium on new data center projects until regulations are finalized.

"It would reassure the community that you’re listening," said one person attending the meeting.

Despite the calls from attendees, city officials gave no indication that a moratorium is under consideration. The city plans to offer additional opportunities for public input in the coming months, with a final list of proposed data center standards scheduled to go before the San Jose City Council for a vote in December.