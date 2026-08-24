Oakland stabbing suspect in custody after an apparent spree that killed 1

The Brief 5 people were stabbed in Oakland, one of them fatally on Monday night. There are multiple crime scenes. Police say one of the stabbings happened at the Fruitvale BART station. Two of the survivors are in critical condition and two others are in stable condition, police said.



A stabbing suspect is in custody in Oakland Monday night after an apparent spree that killed one person and injured four others. Oakland police say there are multiple crime scenes.

Multiple stabbings

What we know:

Police said one person at 38th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard was killed in the stabbings. Two other victims are in critical condition and another two are said to be in stable condition.

Oakland Police Chief James Beere spoke from one of those crime scenes near a park at 38th Ave. and Foothill Blvd. Beere told reporters police responded to an initial call of someone possibly shot in the park at 7:21 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds.

"He was not shot," said Beere.

Simultaneously, a call of another stabbing came in at the 3800 block of San Leandro, about a half a mile away. Beere said additional officers responded to that location.

"As they were dealing with that stabbing incident, BART police called and notified us that an additional person was stabbed in the BART station," Beere said.

Beere did not specify which BART station, but OPD would later confirm the station was Fruitvale Station, about three blocks away.

At 7:40 p.m., BART posted to social media that trains were not stopping at Fruitvale Station due to police activity. Service was restored about 12 minutes later.

Beere said BART police were handling the investigation of the BART station stabbing.

"We then got reports of another stabbing at the 3900 block of International where there was two more victims. Officers arrived at that scene and community members pointed out the direction in which the suspect fled," said Beere.

Suspect in custody

Chief Beere said the suspect was tracked down and taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. He said the suspect was ordered to put a knife down at gunpoint and complied. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

No motive was given for the stabbings. Police from both BART and OPD are investigating the cause of the stabbings.

Chief Beere said they believe the suspect in custody is responsible for all the stabbings. The weapon believed to have been used in these stabbings was recovered, the chief said.

The victims who survived are said to be at local hospitals.

Oakland police said they will have more information Tuesday morning.

The Source Oakland Police Department, and BART.