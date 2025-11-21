Oakland considers a 1-year tax break for small businesses

The Brief Oakland officials unveiled a proposal to give qualifying small and new businesses a one-year exemption from business taxes in 2027. The "tax holiday" would apply to businesses making under $1 million in sales and to new businesses opening that year, with the potential to extend the program up to three years if approved by voters in June 2026. Supporters say the measure aims to revitalize Oakland’s struggling business community after pandemic-related closures, though some owners say the relief is only a small first step.



Qualifying small and new businesses in Oakland could be off the hook from paying business taxes for one year under a proposal unveiled by two city councilmembers and Mayor Barbara Lee.

Plan offers ‘tax holiday’

What they're saying:

"It's a one-year gross receipts tax holiday for the smallest businesses — the ones that really open up our neighborhoods," said Councilmember Zac Unger. "This is a big deal for our small businesses and new businesses relocating to Oakland. We're trying to send the message that there's a new relationship between City Hall and the business community. "

Businesses must be small or new

Dig deeper:

Under the ballot measure announced by Unger, Councilmember Janani Ramachandran and Mayor Lee, existing small businesses with less than $1 million in annual sales would be exempt from the business license tax in 2027.

The proposal would also eliminate up to $1 million in taxes for new businesses of any size that open that year.

"It’s a one-year, first-year-free program," Unger said.

Featured article

Measure could go before voters in 2026

If approved by the City Council, the measure would appear on the June 2026 ballot. If voters approve it, the council could later extend the program for up to three additional years.

The proposal comes as many small businesses in Oakland have closed amid pandemic recovery struggles, financial pressures, and concerns about crime.

"We have a high vacancy rate — we’re concerned about that, so I think what this measure does is address this head-on, both qualitatively and quantitatively," said Barbara Leslie, president of the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Mixed reactions from merchants

Local perspective:

Bryan Brick, managing partner of Good Times Oakland, a wine bar in the Temescal neighborhood, said he has mixed emotions about the tax break proposal.

"It’s difficult — it’s helpful, but it’s difficult, because it’s a drop in the bucket," Brick said. "It’s a good first step. It’s the right first step for a lot of small businesses in Oakland. But it still feels very small."

Ramachandran acknowledged that the proposal won’t solve every issue for local businesses.

Featured article

"Is it going to solve all of the problems for every business owner in Oakland? Absolutely not," she said. "But it is something that, frankly, reverses course in Oakland."

In a statement, Mayor Lee called the proposal a "smart, targeted step that will reduce barriers, encourage new businesses to open their doors in Oakland and reaffirm our commitment to a vibrant, inclusive economy."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan