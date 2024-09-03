article

Oakland police are continuing their search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a month.

The Oakland Police Department said Jeremiah Lockett was last seen Aug. 4 in the 9800 block of Birch Street.

Jeremiah, who is 6 feet tall, was wearing a black T-shirt, pants, and shoes when he was last seen. He is described as Black and Latino, weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, which was braided at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police at 510-238-3641.