Oakland to consider rezoning areas for apartment buildings
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland is considering a housing proposal that will forever change the city's landscape.
Later this month, the Oakland City Council will debate a rezoning measure that would allow small apartment buildings to be built in neighborhoods where right now, only single-family houses are permitted.
Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan says the change will create more housing and help address racial and socioeconomic disparities.
Oakland is following Berkeley, which is working to ban single-family zoning.