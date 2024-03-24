Expand / Collapse search

Oakland triple shooting: 3 people injured

By KTVU staff
Published  March 24, 2024 1:12pm PDT
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three people were injured Sunday morning in an Oakland shooting, police say. 

Officers with Oakland Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 47th Avenue near E. 12th Street just after 7:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. 

Three victims were located at the scene. They were all taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Police said the victims are listed in stable condition, but did not have specific details. 

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the victims and the person responsible for the shooting had been involved in some kind of dispute. 

Police did not indicate that a suspect was in custody. 

Police are actively investigating this shooting. 

No further details were immediately available. 

