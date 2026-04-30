Oakland thieves swipe band’s U-Haul packed with instruments before tour

The Brief A Los Angeles-based band, Moonchild, had a rental truck with all its instruments and touring gear stolen in Oakland, forcing multiple show cancellations across California. Surveillance video shows suspects stealing the 20-foot U-Haul; tracking devices inside were later found discarded around the city. The band faces significant financial losses not fully covered by insurance and has launched a GoFundMe while police investigate.



A band scheduled to perform across California is reeling after thieves in Oakland stole a rental truck with their instruments and equipment.

"As far as what was in the U-Haul, it was everything for our touring party," said Andria Mattson of Moonchild, a Los Angeles-based neo-soul jazz band. "It was our musical instruments, our stage design, lighting gear, and audio gear that we’ve been renting."

Shows canceled across state

Big picture view:

The theft forced the band to cancel and reschedule performances in Berkeley, Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego.

"To go through something like this and lose everything, it’s unimaginable," Mattson said.

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Theft caught on camera

What we know:

The incident occurred in a parking lot outside the Executive Inn and Suites and a neighboring Best Western along Oakland’s waterfront on Embarcadero.

Surveillance video shows the band’s 20-foot U-Haul parked in a stall. A sedan pulls up and backs alongside the truck. A person exits the passenger side, and shortly after, the U-Haul’s driver’s door opens and its lights turn on.

Moments later, the sedan drives off, followed by the U-Haul.

AirTags discarded

Dig deeper:

Mattson said she quickly realized something was wrong when tracking devices showed unusual movement.

"A few of my AirTags were in radically different locations in Oakland," she said. "All the AirTags were found in bushes, disposed of."

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Rare cancellation

The band, which has previously toured in Oakland, said they were aware of the risks of leaving valuables in cars. Still, they weren't prepared for the theft of an entire truck.

Except during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had never canceled a show until now.

"Some of these instruments we lost, we’ve had them for years. It’s a symbiotic relationship," Mattson said. "It’s not something you can replace."

Investigation underway

What's next:

Oakland police are investigating the theft, which occurred in an area known for such crimes."Hopefully our story can serve as a warning to other bands touring in the area to be on high alert," Mattson said. "No musician or band should ever have to go through anything this."

The band said it has insurance, but the coverage won't fully cover the loss. The band has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with recovery efforts.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan