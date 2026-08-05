Oakland Unified School District announces ban on cell phones during the school day

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The Brief Oakland Unified School District announced on Wednesday that all students will be required to lock up their phones at the start of the school day. The district's ban comes in response to a state law requiring schools to address student cell phone usage by June of this year. Students will still have access to their phones in emergencies, or when given permission by a teacher or administrator.



The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday announced that students will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones during or between classes, and during lunch, with some limited exceptions.

A letter from superintendent Denise Saddler states that because of a new state law, the Phone Free School Act, the Board of Education voted in June to impose a ban on cell phones during the school day.

"There are two ways that schools will be able to put the phone-free policy into effect," Saddler’s letter states. "They are single lock boxes in classrooms into which all students will be required to place their cell phones at the start of the day. This will primarily be at the elementary level. Then, at the secondary level, there will be what are called Yondr Pouches, into which students will place their cell phones at the start of the day."

Students will be able to carry the Yondr Pouches, which will be locked until the end of the day.

What we know:

There are some exceptions to the rule — students will be able to access a stored phone in a health or safety emergency, as determined by a teacher or school administrator, or when a teacher, administrator, or a student’s doctor authorizes it.

Parents who need to reach their child are encouraged to contact the school directly, or email their child in a non-emergency.

Big picture view:

The state law, which was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2024, requires every school district, charter school and county office of education to adopt a policy limiting or prohibiting the use of smartphones by July 1, 2026.

"We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues — but we have the power to intervene," Newsom said in a press release when announcing he had signed the bill. "This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school."

Oakland Unified School District will provide schools with the resources they need to implement and enforce cell phone-free school days.