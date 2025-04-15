Oakland voters head to polls for mayoral special election

The Brief Oakland voters will select a mayor in the special election. The two front runners are former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former City Councilman Loren Taylor. Voting centers are open from 7am to 8pm. Early voting has been underway since March 17.



Oakland voters will make their voices heard in the special election on Tuesday, selecting a leader to fill the role left vacant after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled last November.

The ballots include nine candidates for Oakland mayor, but the two front runners are former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee and former City Councilman Loren Taylor.

Early voting has been underway since March 17, but the two leading candidates met with voters on the eve of the election as they made their final pitches.

What they're saying:

"Your vote is your voice," said Lee as she spoke with supporters.

The former congresswoman visited voters in the East Oakland foothills on Monday afternoon.

"It's important the people realize that Oakland is at a crossroads now, and this is a really defining moment for Oakland, whether we're going forwards or backwards," Lee said.

Taylor campaigned for votes at the MacArthur Bart station in North Oakland.

"It is a critical time for Oakland; we've got to turn this city around," Taylor said. "Oaklanders are fed up, they're frustrated with not being served, paying significant taxes and not getting the resources."

Many Oaklanders told KTVU they wanted to wait until election day until they decided which candidate to vote for.

"For me, it's just being comfortable with what you're used to knowing," said voter Rosemary Moseley, who added she has previously supported Lee. "But… I want to give the other candidate, Loren, another chance."

"No shade to Barbara Lee; she's a total legend. But I'm impressed by what I've heard from Mr. Taylor," said Erich Mille. "That's the way I'm leaning so far. I'll be voting [Tuesday]."

Big picture view:

Both candidates say public safety is a priority.

"We've got to make sure people in Oakland have a city government that responds to them," Lee said. "Right now, people get the run-around."

"I'm an outsider with just enough experience inside city hall to know what's working well, what's not, and how to fix it," said Taylor.

In addition to the special election for mayor, the ballot also features an election for District 2 councilmember and a vote on Measure A, which would increase the local sales tax by a half-cent.

Voting centers are open from 7am to 8pm. A full list of vote centers can be found at Alameda County's election website.

According to Alameda County election officials, 250,000 ballots have been sent to registered voters. About 19% of the ballots had been returned by Tuesday morning.