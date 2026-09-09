Oakland woman takes first steps after crash involving kid drivers

The Brief Kiara Bowling is taking her first steps one month after she was critically injured when a car driven by two young brothers, ages 4 and 6, struck her in East Oakland. Bowling's family says her recovery could take as long as two years, but they are celebrating major signs of progress after she spent weeks unconscious.



One month after Kiara Bowling was critically injured when a car driven by two young children struck her in East Oakland, the 31-year-old is back on her feet and taking her first steps.

Taking her first steps

Why you should care:

Kiara Bowling was walking a friend's dog, Grizzly, on Aug. 6, 2026 in Oakland.

It is a milestone her family did not know would be possible when Bowling was fighting for her life after the crash.

"We didn't even know if she was going to live till the next day, so of course we're happy, even though it's small steps, it's huge to us," said Karon Markham, Bowling's aunt.

Bowling has been eager to make progress as she recovers from serious injuries.

"They told her she needs to slow down, so I think she was just really excited because here I am, up walking," Markham said.

Struck by brothers driving car

The backstory:

Kiara Bowling with her friend's dog, Grizzly.

Bowling was walking her friend's dog, Grizzly, on Aug. 6 in East Oakland when a white Toyota Camry driven by two young brothers, ages 4 and 6, veered toward her at 5th and Mangels Avenues.

Surveillance video captured the car moments before Bowling was struck off-camera.

Her family says she suffered severe brain injuries, along with facial and rib fractures. After spending weeks unconscious, Bowling began talking again just days ago.

"Some memory is gone," Markham said. "She asked me about her mother yesterday. Her mother passed away. She asked me ‘have you seen my mother?’ and I said, 'No, I haven't seen her, but let me call your grandmother."

Family celebrates signs of progress

What's next:

Kiara Bowling won a pageant before the crash.

Despite the challenges that remain, Bowling's family says there are encouraging signs in her recovery.

Bowling can now make a heart with her hands and is coloring and working on puzzles.

"And she's eating. At first she couldn't swallow," Markham said. "I'm just so happy to know that she even woke up from sleeping, what three weeks? And now she's up talking, talking on the phone, saying small things, ‘hello,’" Markham said. "That's a blessing."

Before the crash, Bowling was in her final semester at Cal State East Bay and had recently completed an online pre-law program through Harvard Law School. She was also crowned Ms. Greater Bay Area at the California Regency International Pageant last year.

A Toyota Camry driven by a 6-year-old boy his his 4-year-old brother crashed at 35th and Mangels avenues in Oakland. Aug. 6, 2026

A source close to the boys' family previously told KTVU that the children gained access to the car while their parents were sleeping.

Despite everything Bowling has endured, her aunt said she harbors no ill will toward the children or their family.

"We feel compassion for the entire family. But here's what we're missing - why were the children by themselves while the two parent household sleep?" she asked.

Markham urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant.

"If you have active kids, stay woke, mentally and physically," Markham said. "Because this has really set Kiara back, this was her graduation year, December, walk in June and then on to her next college."

Doctors have told Bowling's family that her recovery could take as long as two years. Because every brain injury patient is different, her family does not yet know what a full recovery could look like.

Her family hopes Bowling will eventually be able to live independently again, drive her own car and, most importantly, finish school and continue pursuing the future she had planned before the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign for Bowling has raised close to $120,000.

Markham said the family has leaned heavily on its faith and is grateful for the prayers and support it has received from people around the world.

Bowling will mark another milestone later this month when she turns 32 on Sept. 25.

Kiara Bowling.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.