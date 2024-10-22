Oakland youth football team raising money for national championship in Florida

article

An East Bay youth football team is fundraising for a trip to Florida after qualifying for the American Youth Football National Championship.

The Oakland Dynamites, a youth football and cheer organization, is a recreational club for boys and girls under the age of 13. The organization's 11U football team, the Boom Squad, for boys aged 11 and under, is undefeated this season.

In December, the boys hope they can represent Oakland at the national competition in Florida after qualifying for the national championship.

The team has traveled around the Bay Area and to Seattle and Sacramento, but this is the farthest the team will go. As long as they raise about $40,000 for the team, they will have what they need for travel expenses.

The AYF Championships are from Dec. 8-14.

They are raising the funds via GoFundMe.