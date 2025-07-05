Oakland Zoo evacuated due to vegetation fire

article

A two-alarm vegetation fire on Saturday prompted an evacuation at the Oakland Zoo out of an abundance of caution.

Oakland Fire Department units responded just after 5 p.m. to the fire burning in the area of 98th and Stanley avenues, near Interstate Highway 580 and the western edge of the Oakland Zoo.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped by about 5:30 p.m., but the flames jumped to the other side of the freeway and prompted authorities to close the third and fourth lanes of the westbound sides of Interstate Highway 580, according to the California Highway Patrol. The on-ramps to the freeway at 98th and 106th avenues were also closed while firefighters doused the flames.

The OFD told KTVU that the blaze was possibly sparked by fireworks.

The Oakland Zoo told KTVU that guests were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and zoo officials contacted the fire department "for the safety of the animals and staff." No injuries were reported at the zoo.

"We appreciate the response of the fire department, the preparedness of the staff and the patient guests – all of which contributed to an orderly and safe evacuation of the zoo," the Oakland Zoo told KTVU.

Authorities advised the public to anticipate traffic delays in the area, and the CHP said lanes and on-ramps were closed for about two hours while crews mopped up the scene of the fire.

