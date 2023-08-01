Oaklanders invited to weigh in on hiring new police chief

Oakland has been without a permanent police chief since February, when the mayor fired him after an outside firm found that his staff bungled two Internal Affairs investigations.

Since then, Darren Allison has been filling in for the vacancy left by LeRonne Armstrong.

After some delays, the Oakland Police Commission has finally hired a consultant to search for a new chief and they are now seeking the community's input on who residents want, and what characteristics they'd like to see, in the person who takes on that role.

Five community meetings are being held this month, on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 12.

Oakland residents are invited to participate by attending and/or filling out surveys in English, Spanish and Chinese.

COMMUNITY FORUMS TO SELECT A POLICE CHIEF

Aug. 5 10:30 a.m.

Golden Gate Branch Library

5606 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland



Aug. 5 3 p.m.

César E. Chávez Branch Library

East 12th Street, Suite 271, Oakland



Aug. 9 6 p.m. (Zoom Only)

Link: https://us02web.zoom. us/j/87660938438

Dial In: +1 669 444 9171

Webinar ID: 876 6093 8438

Aug. 12 10:30 a.m.

81st Avenue Branch Library

1021 81st Avenue, Oakland

Aug. 12 2 p.m.

West Oakland Branch Library

1801 Adeline Street, Oakland

*In-person community forums will be recorded for viewing on our website. Virtual participation will be available on the August 9th session.