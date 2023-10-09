Oakland's Castlemont High kicks off girls flag football

Castlemont High in Oakland has joined a growing number of Bay Area schools launching a new sport.

This fall, Castlemont kicked off its first season of girls flag football, which is already providing plenty of excitement for both the players and the fans.

Ed Washington is the girls' coach; he also coaches the boy's football team.

He's also a social worker by day. And loves his new role.

"At Castle, we are kind of known for the boy's football team," he said. "So, I see this as an opportunity."

The Lady Knights season will continue through the end of November.



