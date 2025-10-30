Oakland's Fruitvale has emergency preparedness plan for Dia de Los Muertos

The Unity Council’s 30th annual "Dia de Los Muertos" celebrations in the Fruitvale district are full steam ahead despite fears of federal immigration enforcement.

Gathering of resistance

The festival typically gathers 100,000 people in the Fruitvale, and this year, organizers said it’s about political resistance, reassuring the community that they are prepared.

The 2025 theme is "Aqui estamos, y no nos vamos" which means we’re here and we’re not going anywhere and organizers said they’re prepared with an emergency response plan.

For this community, The Unity Council’s Caheri Gutierrez said it’s important to celebrate now more than ever.

"We’re using this moment to preserve our culture, to honor tradition, and to stand together united as a form of joyful resistance," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said they’re working with the Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership, ACILEP, to have more than 80 volunteers activated specifically for ICE.

Know your rights

"They are providing trained know your rights volunteers, trained ICE watcher volunteers and they will be throughout the festival footprint, being the eyes and ears of the community," said Gutierrez.

Some celebrations, including Berkeley’s festival where thousands were set to gather at Berkeley High School, were canceled out of fear.

While the Unity Council is expecting a small dip in attendance, Gutierrez said only two of the 240 vendors pulled out of the event.

"They were concerned about the safety of their volunteers, some of them were undocumented," said Gutierrez.

The festival will feature more than altars and entertainment.

At the corner of 35th and International, there will be a Know Your Rights, educational expo where attorneys and services will be available.

Quelling fears

While some members of the community remain uncertain, city leaders are partnering with community organizations to quell fears.

"There’s no concern needed about the ICE agents being there, and it’ll be a safe event, a safe fun event for the whole family," said Noel Gallo, who represents the Fruitvale district in the city council.

It is also about supporting mom-and-pop shops who need it most, Gutierrez added.

"Out of all the days of the year this day, Dia de Los Muertos where these businesses, family-owned businesses, make the most sales," she said.

Fruitvale’s Dia de Los Muertos kicks off Sunday morning at 10 and concludes at 5 p.m.

The organizers recommend attendees take public transit because parking is limited.