Oakland's historic Kaiser Center for the Arts hosts big night after multi-million dollar renovation

Saturday marked a big night for one of Oakland's most historic event venues. The Kaiser Center for the Arts, closed for more than 20 years, hosted one of its first big shows.

"The theater, it’s our crowned jewel, so it’s really exciting to bring people into this space," said Drusilla Cowan of The Kaiser Center for the Arts.

First opened in 1914, The Calvin Simmons Theater and the entire Kaiser Center for the Arts is currently at the tail end of a $100 million dollar renovation project.

The theater, steeped in history, at one time played host to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Elvis Presley, and was home to the Oakland Symphony Orchestra.

"There was a lot of structural damage. They had to redo a lot of the core wiring, HVAC pipes…the foundation had cracks in it from the ’89 Loma Prieta Earthquake," said Cowan.

At 6 p.m., ticket holders began to arrive for the Feed The Bay Laughfest, a comedy show benefit for the Alameda County Food Bank. The theater is now equipped with new seats, lighting, and a sound system.

"This is one of our first opportunities to showcase the theater," said Cowan. "It has some of the best acoustics in the Bay Area."

The building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The actual look and feel of the building is unchanged from the original build," said Cowan. "As far as the detailing, its original to the era, the Beaux-Arts architecture style of the time."

Other parts of the building, including the arena, are slated to begin hosting concerts, expos, and upcoming holiday shows.

