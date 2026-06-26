Oakland's Jack London Square in state of flux

The Brief Businesses are coming and going at Oakland's Jack London Square. A new restaurant opened Friday. But a brewery and another eatery are closing this summer.



Oakland's Jack London Square is in a state of transition. New businesses are opening — including one Friday morning. But others will be leaving this summer, raising questions about whether any economic boosts to the area can be sustainable.

First day of business for restaurant

What they're saying:

An ebullient Chef Reem Assil was all smiles shortly after noon on Friday at Reem's Jack London Square, her new worker-owned co-op and production bakery featuring Arab flavors with a California spirit.

"We just officially opened an hour ago, so we're still learning," Assil said during a short break between orders. The line of customers was already out the door.

Her grand opening comes at a critical time for Jack London Square, which has seen businesses come and go in recent months.

As one entertainment venue opens, another will close

The backstory:

Dave & Buster's, an arcade, bar and restaurant, opened in May.

But Plank, best known for its beer garden, bowling and bocce, is closing in August after 12 years in business because of drops in sales and rising costs.

But Assil said she hopes to turn things around.

"We hope by us being here, that will attract the right kind of tenants and really community focus, because Oakland really needs things that serve Oaklanders," Assil said.

A woman who wished only to be identified as Tiffany stopped by Kitsch Coffee on her birthday. The café also opened in May and subleases space inside Narrative, a vintage design collective housed in what used to be Bed Bath & Beyond.

"Super excited to bring the community back to the area," Tiffany said. "I love hanging out here. I love all the coffee shops in Oakland. The fact that they have the little chess sets, and it's attached to a vintage store. You can really like bop around. It's so cool back there if you haven't taken a look."

Layla Kaufman owns the coffee shop, which is blocks from the ferry terminal.

"I love the convenience of offering that, and I love everything opening up in the neighborhood because it feels very alive," Kaufman said.

Brewery to close after World Cup final

What's next:

But at Line 51 Brewing Company, there's a much different vibe. Come July 19, after the World Cup final, there'll be no more craft beer.

The taps attached to the brewery's vintage AC Transit bus — which actually is a big fridge — will run dry.

"Just like to thank the Oakland community, patrons, customers, all the employees I've had," owner PT Lovern said.

Lovern first opened up just three weeks before COVID-19 began. Now, it's the end of the line.

"We've been, you know, trying as hard as we can for as long as we can, and there's just a bunch of debt that was caused from covid, that was never forgiven," Lovern said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan