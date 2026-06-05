Oakland’s Measure E parcel tax trailing in early election results

The Brief The Numbers: So far, 54% of counted ballots have voted "no" on Measure E. The Cost: The measure would implement a $192 annual tax on single-family homes. The Stakes: Supporters argue the tax is vital for maintaining city services, while opponents call it "one tax too many" for frustrated residents.



A proposed parcel tax aimed at funding public safety measures and maintaining essential city services in Oakland appears to be heading for defeat.

With the next batch of results not expected until Friday afternoon, early ballot counts show Measure E failing to secure the votes needed to pass.

As of Thursday night, 54% of the counted ballots have rejected Measure E, which would place a $192 annual tax on single-family homes. The next major batch of election results is not expected from county officials until Friday afternoon.

If passed, the measure would generate revenue to maintain a variety of city services. Supporters, including Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and several local labor unions, argue the funding is critical to keeping the city on the right track.

"This fire engine is 24 years old... and the national recommendation for frontline service is 10 years," said Seth Olyer, President of Oakland Firefighters Local 55.

Olyer demonstrated the city's aging infrastructure to show why proponents believe the parcel tax is necessary. He noted the money would be used to replace old fire equipment, help the city crack down on illegal dumping, and fund crucial public safety programs.

Despite the early numbers, union leadership remains hopeful. "We're still optimistic. Obviously, we're not where we'd like to be," Olyer said. "There are still thousands of ballots that are outstanding."

Measure E marks the fourth new tax proposal to go before Oakland voters in just three years—a breaking point for some residents.

Former City Council Member Loren Taylor, who ran against Mayor Lee in the last mayoral election, is among the vocal opponents of the measure. He argues the city needs to better manage its existing revenue before asking homeowners for more.

"We are the highest-taxed residents in similar-sized cities across the state," Taylor said. "Yes, we need more money—everyone can benefit from more money—but the thing is, how are we using the resources that we currently have?"

That sentiment resonated with voters around Lake Merritt.

"More help for the government, why not? But it feels like this last time, it's been 'enough is enough,'" said Oakland voter Erandy Lombera. "With the city, they just need to manage the money a little bit better."

Other residents expressed concern over what a failing budget could mean for the community. "It's important to have continued funding for Oakland's budget and things like that," another voter noted.

Mayor Lee has previously warned that a rejection of Measure E could force the city to scale back critical operations, including the potential loss of roughly 190 shelter and housing beds for the homeless population.

While waiting for the final vote count, Mayor Lee issued a written statement which said in part:

"I trust our voters to make informed decisions for the future of Oakland and to support the best solutions to keep Oakland on the move for our residents and families."

Political consultant Jim Ross pointed out that the early results signal deep voter exhaustion. "People are really frustrated because they're not seeing the return on those taxes," Ross said. "The streets are still really dirty. There is still a lot of homelessness."

Ross noted that even if Measure E fails completely, it is unlikely to impact Mayor Lee’s bid for a second term in the upcoming November election, as she currently lacks a strongly positioned opponent. However, it will create massive hurdles for her administration moving forward.

"I do think she'll face a lot of governing problems," Ross explained.

Without the influx of parcel tax revenue, city leaders will be forced to figure out how to fund upcoming police academies, keep local fire stations open, manage illegal dumping, and navigate pressure from labor unions pushing for pay increases.

Political analysts emphasize that while investing in city services is necessary for community prosperity, local government must first regain the trust of taxpayers who feel they aren't seeing a return on their investments.

Amber Lee is a reporter for KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.