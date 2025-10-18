Oakland's 'No Kings' protest draws more than 10,000 to Lake Merritt

The Brief Oakland's ‘No Kings’ demonstration was held Saturday, drawing more than 10,000 people who spoke out against the Trump administration. Marchers made their way from Wilma Chan Park to the Lake Merritt amphitheater, where Rep. Lateefah Simon and Mayor Barbara Lee addressed the crowd. Among the issues concerning protesters are recent actions by the National Guard and ICE, the rollback of climate change regulations, and election fairness.



Thousands marched through the streets of Oakland Saturday afternoon in one of the largest ‘No Kings’ protests in the Bay Area.

Indivisible East Bay, which helped organize the event, says more than 10,000 people marched peacefully from Wilma Chan Park, through Downtown Oakland, before gathering at the Lake Merritt amphitheater.

Local Democrats slam Trump administration

There, those attending the demonstration heard a dire prediction from Democratic U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon of Oakland.

"I want to be clear that we are in fact living in the midnight of our democracy," said Simon.

Mayor Barbara Lee called on Oaklanders to speak out, and fight back.

"Presidents are elected, not anointed. But Donald Trump wants to be a king," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

Immigration, climate change among issues concerning East Bay residents

People came to this protest from all across the East Bay – each with different issues that they say they're most concerned about.

"Trump has targeted Oakland and the Bay Area with potential threats and attacks with ICE and the National Guard as authoritarian and as fascist, and we're here to oppose that," said Joey Raff, an organizer with Indivisible East Bay.

"ICE is beyond ridiculous and out of control. It's never been about borders, it's about racial profiling, and that has to stop," said Angela FIsher of Oakland.

"They have rolled back almost every protection against pollution and climate change that they can," said Dr. Wendy Bernstein of Berkeley.

Organizers are also pushing Proposition 50, the California redistricting effort designed to counteract gerrymandering in Texas.

"We are a peaceful movement. We believe that's how change in this country is made," said Raff.

Organizers say they only expect their movement to grow in the weeks and months to come.