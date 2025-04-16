Oakland's police staffing is worse than you may think

The Brief A report commissioned by the City of Oakland in 2023 is shedding new light on the city's police staffing. The report determined that OPD could use additional officers to manage its workload. This report comes as homicide rates have dropped in Oakland over the past several years.



An independent firm found that the Oakland Police Department is dramatically understaffed for the community it serves, according to a new study made public after a records request from Oakland Report.

The Oakland police staffing report was written by an outside firm, PFM Consulting Solutions LLC, which found that the department should have 877 sworn peace officers, based on 2022 workload data.

OPD's workload calls for at least 199 additional officer positions compared to what was included in the fiscal year 2025 (FY 2025) budget, the firm determined.

Currently, the department has 678 sworn peace officers and 303 administrators budgeted.

The report also states that current staffing conditions are "not well-suited for long-term safety goals of the City and OPD".

Budget deficit causes issues for OPD

By the numbers:

Last year, KTVU reported that OPD had 708 sworn officers, though the city's budget allowed for 712.

The report also notes that OPD's hands are tied due to the City of Oakland's budget deficit, which has placed a hiring freeze for most new roles.

From FY 2021 to FY 2025, OPD's authorized positions shrank by more than 10%, down to 981 in 2025.

As of FY 2025, the department's vacant roles totaled roughly 11.9%. Recruiting new officers to the city was tough before a hiring freeze was put into effect. Now it's impossible.

How were the numbers calculated?

Dig deeper:

To determine the number of officers the City of Oakland needs, the firm first established a "baseline workload". The baseline expectation for staffing was then calculated using the baseline workload.

The firm found that some data needed to calculate the baseline workload and staffing levels was unavailable, citing that OPD does not have a centralized database that tracks assigned and cleared cases.

The firm and its report were commissioned by Oakland's city council in 2023.

What are crime rates looking like in Oakland?

Big picture view:

Though Oakland has a tough reputation when it comes to crime, but violent crime rates, particularly homicide, have dropped in the city in recent years.

Oakland's final homicide count ended at 86 people killed in 2024, according to the East Bay Times. There were 126 homicides in Oakland in 2023.