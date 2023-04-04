Expand / Collapse search

Oakland's ransomware attack intensifies as city struggles to respond

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Former city worker speaks after personal data exposed in Oakland ransomware attack

A former employee for the City of Oakland speaks out after he received an alert from his credit card company notifying him that his personal information was on the dark web.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The scope of the City of Oakland ransomware attack has widened, as the personal information of some residents was also compromised, according to officials.

On Monday, city officials said that not only were hackers able to obtain confidential information on current and former employees, but some residents who filed a claim against the city or applied for certain federal programs were also impacted.

Featured

Oakland police officers seek damages suffered in ransomware attack on city
article

Oakland police officers seek damages suffered in ransomware attack on city

Oakland police officers have filed a claim against the city for damages suffered due to the ransomware attack on the city in February, officials with the police union said Monday.

"We began notifying impacted employees in March and are mailing notification letters to impacted residents to provide them with further details and resources to help protect their personal information," the city said in a statement.

The ransomware group that has claimed responsibility for the attack, which started in early February, has exposed more personal data onto the dark web, authorities said.

The city said it is still working with cybersecurity experts to put a lid on the ransomware attack that has lingered into its second month.