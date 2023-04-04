Oakland's ransomware attack intensifies as city struggles to respond

The scope of the City of Oakland ransomware attack has widened, as the personal information of some residents was also compromised, according to officials.

On Monday, city officials said that not only were hackers able to obtain confidential information on current and former employees, but some residents who filed a claim against the city or applied for certain federal programs were also impacted.

"We began notifying impacted employees in March and are mailing notification letters to impacted residents to provide them with further details and resources to help protect their personal information," the city said in a statement.

The ransomware group that has claimed responsibility for the attack, which started in early February, has exposed more personal data onto the dark web, authorities said.

The city said it is still working with cybersecurity experts to put a lid on the ransomware attack that has lingered into its second month.