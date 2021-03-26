Stores offer free lamination for COVID-19 vaccination cards

article

If you've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should have a proof of vaccination card that was made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you're worried about it becoming damaged, stores like Office Depot have a free solution.

Once you've had your vaccine shots completed (remember to wait until after your second shot), you can go get the card laminated for free.

FAKE VACCINATION CARDS ON THE RISE

The offer is good through July 25, 2021, at any Office Depot and OfficeMax store nationwide.

You have to use the Coupon code: 52516714 and no other purchase is required to take advantage of the offer.

Advertisement

Staples has a similar offer. It is offering a free lamination service for people using Coupon code: 81450. Their offer expires on April 3, 2021.

It's just one of several giveaways connected to getting the coronavirus vaccine. Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme announced that anyone can show their vaccine card and get a free donut every day for the rest of 2021.

COVID-19 SCAMS BOOMING

The CDC says that 87 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 47 million people have been fully vaccinated as of March 25, 2021.