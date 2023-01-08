Office of Education says most schools closed Monday for storm

article

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that most of its school districts will be closed Monday in anticipation of the next major storm, which will likely hit Sunday night.

The county has already experienced fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and other concerns related to storms in the past week.

Closures can be found here.

Sonoma County has 40 public school districts. If a school is not listed, the county says to assume it's following its regular schedule. The county notes districts and independent charters make their own decisions on whether to close and sometimes alert families before SCOE sends a news release.