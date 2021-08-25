Oakland police shoot alleged manslaughter suspect

article

An alleged suspect wanted for manslaughter was shot by Oakland police on Wednesday afternoon, the police department said.

The suspect was "not seriously injured" in the shooting on the 8400 block of Enterprise Way and is being treated at a hospital, police tweeted. Police spokesperson Officer Johnna Watson said the shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Investigators remain at what is considered an active scene.

