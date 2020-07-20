Officials: Fire at Maryland zoo kills 6 animals after electrical issue

Six animals died in a fire caused by an electrical issue at a Maryland zoo.

The blaze that erupted in Plumpton Park Zoo’s Reptile Building Saturday killed four birds and two snakes, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a notice. The zoo said in a Facebook post that they lost some of their favorite animals during the fire.

(Plumpton Park Zoo/Facebook)

Rising Sun Fire personnel and zoo staff rescued eight other animals, including some snakes and an alligator, during the blaze, the zoo said in another Facebook post Sunday.

The wood-frame building where the animals were housed suffered about $150,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal’s office. The zoo is asking for the community’s help to rebuild the structure.