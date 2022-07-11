Officials warn of poor air quality in Pittsburg due to Marsh Fire

Contra Costa Health Services is advising residents of Pittsburg to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and to limit outdoor activity due to poor air quality in the area, the department said Monday.

The county's hazardous materials program has measured the air quality and found unhealthy and at times hazardous levels on its air quality index, due to the Marsh fire burning in the area.

Older adults, pregnant women and people with asthma, lung or heart disease should be especially careful, the county said. Using a mask is not an effective substitute for staying indoors.

Conditions may change, the county said, and other areas may become affected.

The county will continue to carry out air sampling near the fire as conditions warrant.