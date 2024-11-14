Oil spill reported in Richmond Wharf

article

The U.S. Coast Guard and State officials are investigating an oil spill into the Richmond Wharf that occurred early Thursday.

Officials said the spill happened at a tanker terminal and port facility near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Chevron told KTVU that a barrel of diesel spilled into the water and that crews followed protocol to stop the leak.

State officials said they deployed booms-temporary floating barriers-absorbent materials have been deployed to minimize the environmental impact, but said earlier no impacts to wildlife have been observed so far.