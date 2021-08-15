Expand / Collapse search

Old School Fire in Contra Costa County burns 5 acres, 75% contained

Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
Contra Costa County
Bay City News

Vegetation fire prompts evacuation warning in Contra Costa County

The Old School Fire prompted an evacuation warning for residents in the Finley Road and Morgan Territory area of unincorporated Contra Costa County Saturday evening. Crews brought the fire under control a short time later.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters on Sunday remain at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a house and burned nearby brush, charring nearly 5 acres over the weekend in the Tassajara area of unincorporated Contra Costa County. 

A resident at the home was hospitalized in the three-alarm fire, fire officials said, but the nature of the person's injuries and their condition were not available on Sunday.

The blaze, dubbed the Old School Fire, was reported about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 6600 block of Old School Road, located near the Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

Crews stopped forward progress on the blaze overnight and as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 75 percent contained, fire officials said.

Evacuations were initially ordered for the Finley Road / Morgan Territory Road area, but those orders were lifted Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.