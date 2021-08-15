Old School Fire in Contra Costa County burns 5 acres, 75% contained

Firefighters on Sunday remain at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a house and burned nearby brush, charring nearly 5 acres over the weekend in the Tassajara area of unincorporated Contra Costa County.

A resident at the home was hospitalized in the three-alarm fire, fire officials said, but the nature of the person's injuries and their condition were not available on Sunday.

The blaze, dubbed the Old School Fire, was reported about 6:15 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 6600 block of Old School Road, located near the Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

Crews stopped forward progress on the blaze overnight and as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 75 percent contained, fire officials said.

Evacuations were initially ordered for the Finley Road / Morgan Territory Road area, but those orders were lifted Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.