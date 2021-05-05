One killed in San Jose double shooting, police investigating 15th homicide of 2021

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a double shooting Wednesday night where one person has died, officials say.

Two adult males were shot on the 900 block of East Santa Clara Street. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.

At first police said one man suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other was not in life-threatening condition.

About a half hour later, police updated their Twitter feed and said one of the victims had died and they were investigating the city's 15th homicide of the year.

Police did not have details about what led up to the shooting. They did not have a suspect or motive.

