Oakland mayoral candidate reveals life-threatening medical condition to promote organ donation

Another special election is just a little over a month away. A candidate running for Oakland mayor made a personal revelation to KTVU.

Loren Taylor told KTVU's Amber Lee that he suffered from a life-threatening condition.

The rigors of running for mayor is a huge undertaking.

But Taylor said he has renewed energy because he has a second chance at life.

For the first time, he shared that he underwent liver transplant surgery in December.

"I've been given the gift of life, additional time to realize my impact, my vision," said Taylor.

He was in and out of hospitals for much of last year as he suffered from symptoms such as fever, fatigue and weight loss. He's grateful he was able to find a donor match in a month's time.

"It was an incredible blessing to have that match. Part of the tradeoff was to go out of state to have that procedure because, unfortunately in California, the wait list is longer," said Taylor.

He said he suffered from a rare genetic condition that led to his liver failing last May.

Taylor was treated at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

"When doctors removed my old liver, they looked at it and they were shocked by how bad, how diseased it was," said the 47-year-old.

Taylor said the surgery took 8 and a half hours, "I really do feel like I have a new lease on life because of this transplant. Because of someone else's tragedy,

the organ donor whom I am now the beneficiary of."

Taylor said one week after returning from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, he officially filed the paperwork to run for mayor of Oakland.



His doctor said Taylor can resume his normal life, including running for political office and working in a high-stress environment.

"The prognosis, both short term and long term, should be excellent," said Dr. Bashar Aqel, chair, Transplant Center, Mayo Clinic.

"There were a few things that worked in his favor. As you know, he's young. He's healthy and the transplant happened in a timely manner."



While being hospitalized numerous times last year before his transplant surgery, Taylor said he was unable to spend time with his beloved father Percy who was battling cancer.

He died in October.

"Just missing out on life and opportunities. That was the hardest part of going through the process the treatment," said Taylor.



He will need to be on medication for life to keep his body from rejecting the new liver.

Taylor said this journey has taught him that "you never know what people are dealing with from the outside."

Now, emerging stronger than before.

"When you get something incredible, experiences, knowledge, opportunity, it's on you to share that with others," said Taylor as he uses

his platform to encourage organ donation to save lives.

